Nissan Z Goes From Tranquil to Terrifying With a Few Simple Mods

Nissan’s new sports car, the Z, has fallen into the hands of rendering artist yet again, only to emerge as a widebody warrior this time, eager to prove its drifting skills on a deserted road.
As imagined by jonsibal, the Nissan Z has been fattened up, with swollen fenders on all four corners, and big side skirts. It has a front apron that stays true to the new design, and a ducktail spoiler that contributes to the revised looks, just like the slammed body.
Filling the arches just perfectly are the six-spoke wheels, with big lips, shod in thin rubber. The wheels were finished in white, providing some contrast to the dark blue paint applied to the rest of the rest of the car, save for a few black parts. The attention to detail is simply impressive, and anyone who didn’t know better might be tricked into thinking that these are real pictures and not digital illustrations, and that’s usually hard to find these days.
The pixel manipulator behind these renderings spent a lot of time refining everything. Not only that, but he wasn’t satisfied until he revealed his hypothetical proposal for what the Japanese sports car should look like from multiple angles, hence the number of images shared on his social media account earlier this week. We’re not usually fans of widebody designs (okay, I’m not), but this Nissan Z surely deserves a place under the real spotlight, enjoying its 15 minutes of fame.
We will end this story by reminding you that the Nissan Z is offered stateside in three grades, the Sport, Performance, and Proto Spec, all of them powered by the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, making 400 hp and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque. Pricing starts at $39,990 for the entry-level before destination. The mid-spec has an MSRP of $49,990, and the top-of-the-line can be yours from $52,990.
Filling the arches just perfectly are the six-spoke wheels, with big lips, shod in thin rubber. The wheels were finished in white, providing some contrast to the dark blue paint applied to the rest of the rest of the car, save for a few black parts. The attention to detail is simply impressive, and anyone who didn’t know better might be tricked into thinking that these are real pictures and not digital illustrations, and that’s usually hard to find these days.
The pixel manipulator behind these renderings spent a lot of time refining everything. Not only that, but he wasn’t satisfied until he revealed his hypothetical proposal for what the Japanese sports car should look like from multiple angles, hence the number of images shared on his social media account earlier this week. We’re not usually fans of widebody designs (okay, I’m not), but this Nissan Z surely deserves a place under the real spotlight, enjoying its 15 minutes of fame.
We will end this story by reminding you that the Nissan Z is offered stateside in three grades, the Sport, Performance, and Proto Spec, all of them powered by the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, making 400 hp and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque. Pricing starts at $39,990 for the entry-level before destination. The mid-spec has an MSRP of $49,990, and the top-of-the-line can be yours from $52,990.