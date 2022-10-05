Digital Pagani Utopia Custom Spec Includes Two-Tone Paint, Forged Wheels, Hot Cockpit

All-new but somehow eerily familiar, Pagani has recently unveiled its third-only hypercar nameplate to join lots of great Huayra and cool Zonda specials, the twin-turbo V12 Utopia.
The exotic supercar world would not be the same without little yet feisty names like Pagani or Koenigsegg, so it is a real treat for automotive fans when one of these niche automakers unveils a new model. However, some might still feel that the work might be a little understated.
For example, folks might think that Pagani’s timeless styling has become somehow too familiar, and instead the Italian manufacturer should ditch Utopia’s design for a novel era of hypercar craziness. Others, on the contrary, maybe love the 852-hp 6.0-liter Mercedes-AMG-powered Utopia for its incredible technology and elegance, but would have thought of a different introductory spec instead of the somehow underwhelming white and burgundy theme.
Well, since all that happens across the virtual automotive realm, there is no issue with changing the Pagani Utopia paradigm. So, here is Shashank Das, the pixel master better known as sdesyn on social media, who also has taken ample notice of Horacio Pagani’s third hypercar and wants to make it his CGI own. And, naturally, he digitally cooked a bespoke specification to suit his preferences.
Thus, his imagined Pagani Utopia now comes with two-tone light blue and glossy black attire, a matching black roof, as well as humongous Brixton Forged TR20 Ultrasport forged aftermarket wheels made in the United States. That is not all, as there are also contrasting orange calipers and a hot-like-sun yellow-orange interior to complete the custom transformation.
Sure, maybe it is all just a CGI ruse to promote Brixton’s products – but it sure is a good, virtual one. Besides, it could serve as a template for future, real-world creations that take advantage of both Pagani’s propensity for bespoke ideas as well as the aftermarket world’s love of everything custom and personalized. Here’s hoping!
