Tesla's Dojo Computer Does a Better Job at Designing Vehicles Than Its Design Studio Team

Tesla AI Day was mainly a technical event, although it wasn’t lacking in surprises that even regular mortals would enjoy. Toward the end of the presentation, when everybody was probably fast asleep, a PowerPoint page showed vehicle designs generated by Tesla’s AI software.
One of the highlights of this year’s Tesla AI Day was the Dojo computer and the software stack designed to run on this hardware. The presentation was arguably very technical, and only those deeply involved with Artificial Intelligence would probably understand everything discussed on stage. But the more exciting part, the progress made by Tesla’s Dojo computer team, was kept for the grand finale.
If you have never heard of Dojo before, it’s Tesla’s supercomputer that runs all calculations and simulations related to Tesla FSD software and more. Tesla developed its own hardware to make it more efficient at powering its many AI programs. But hardware is not the most important thing, as Volkswagen ID.4 owners have already discovered. Luckily, Tesla is in a better position, and the AI Day also touched on AI software advancements at length.
The software-related presentation starts at 2:13:47 in the video stream attached below, but there’s no need to watch it in its entirety. Thanks to Fred Lambert from Electrek, we already know that at 2:17:05, there’s an excellent example of what Tesla’s AI software can do for car design. Rajiv Kurian, principal engineer at Tesla who focuses on hardware-software codesign for micro-architecture, explained how these vehicles were designed using the Stable Diffusion model run on Dojo.
“As an example, we took the recently released Stable Diffusion model and got it running on Dojo in minutes,” said Kurian. “Out of the box, the compiler was able to map it in a model parallel manner on 25 Dojo dies. Here are some pictures of a Cybertruck on Mars generated by Stable Diffusion running on Dojo. Looks like it still has some ways to go before matching the Tesla Design Studio team.”
We beg to disagree. While some of the pictures look garbage, some of them are pretty good. The Cybertruck model in the top right corner is way better than the real thing, as is the Tesla Semi in the center picture at the bottom. We don’t know why Kurian complains, but I'd be worried sick if I were a Tesla’s Design Studio team member.
