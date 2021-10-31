Tesla Hacker Wants Company to Be Upfront About FSD Hardware Promises

FSD

Full Self-Driving

Yeah, although early production cars will need camera upgrades, as well as FSD computer (all included in the price) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2021

After some substantial back and forth with @Tesla over the FSD hardware cost issue, was finally almost directly just told to sue them by the last person in the chain, after all but admitting I am correct.



This is pretty sad really, but I'm not going to stand down on this. — Jason Hughes (@wk057) October 28, 2021

I fully understand that the majority of people who follow me here are Tesla fans.



As Tesla fans, we should be the ones most offended when they do something dishonest and hold them to a reasonable standard. We should not defend and twist when they go against what's clear in B&W. — Jason Hughes (@wk057) October 28, 2021

Fact: Tesla stated in October 2016: "All Tesla Cars Being Produced Now Have Full Self-Driving Hardware"



Receipts: https://t.co/V9ABBLdZKg — Jason Hughes (@wk057) October 28, 2021

Fact: Tesla vehicles shipped between October 2016 and (roughly) April 2019 did not ship with HW3, as it didn't exist until then.



Tesla claimed (again) that all cars now have FSD hardware.https://t.co/CMDxoR9UuU — Jason Hughes (@wk057) October 28, 2021

I mean really, guys... come on. pic.twitter.com/onndu6GNPs — Jason Hughes (@wk057) October 28, 2021