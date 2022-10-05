1966 Chevy Chevelle SS Vert Gets Healthy Dose of CGI Restomod Steroids, Looks Hot

The Chevrolet Chevelle is one of those understated nameplates that was actually one of the most popular and expansive creations of the automaker during its tenure.
General Motors only produced the mid-size Chevelle over three generations during the 1964 through 1978 model years, but there is a big chance that any fan of classic Chevy cars will find something to their liking. After all, the series was offered with two and four doors, as well as a variety of body styles – and even saw the reintroduction of the legendary El Camino coupe utility.
Among the numerous chassis styles, which included two and four-door hardtops, coupes, sedans, convertibles, station wagons, and Utes, you probably can never go wrong when selecting the traditional open top. That way, one could enjoy the sound of the V8 mill from under the hood without interference during hot summer night tours.
Naturally, everyone has an opinion about the best Chevelle ever made. And most agree that a Chevelle SS would be at the top of most lists, especially when equipped with the mighty 396ci big-block 6.5-liter V8. We do not know if that is the case here, though we sure hope so, even if we are only dealing with a wishful thinking project.
This is because Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, takes us on a blazing hot, orange Chevy journey of CGI discovery - he digitally imagines his perfect restomod specification for a Chevelle SS Cabriolet. The smoldering paintjob is just the appetizer, though, quickly followed by the lowered stance, subtle aero enhancements, the noticeably molded widebody kit, or the big and brawny, chromed aftermarket wheels shod in wide low-profile tires.
The LED headlights are also a nice restomod touch, but unfortunately the rest of the CGI details – such as the interior looks and what is really hiding underneath the vented hood – are left to our imagination…
