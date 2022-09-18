Ken Gushi Won Round 7 of Formula Drift in Utah, It's His Third Victory in Almost 20 Years

The first-ever Formula Drift event to be held at the Utah Motorsports Campus in Grantsville has come to an end. Drivers and fans alike enjoyed three days of almost non-stop drifting on one of the fastest layouts on the calendar so far. With entry speeds of slightly over 100 mph (161 kph) and thick clouds of smoke with every run, it's safe to assume that the event will be making a comeback in 2023 as well.