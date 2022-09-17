2022 Hot Wheels Boulevard Mix N Reveals Five Cars to Satisfy Your Inner Fun-Haver

Hot Wheels items are becoming increasingly popular every year. And collectors are doubling down on their efforts to find Super Treasure Hunts or other rare items in stores. Earlier today, someone posted their most recent endeavor on a diecast group. He had traveled for 200 miles in one day, stopping in every single store that had Hot Wheels in stock. And he bought over 30 items to collect or sell for a profit. Six of those were Regular Treasure Hunt cars.