2022 Hot Wheels Boulevard Mix N Reveals Five Cars to Satisfy Your Inner Fun-Haver

Of course, you get to hear stories like these in Hot Wheels circles every day. It's starting to become similar to the crypto craze we've been noticing in recent years. While there is an established core of passionate collectors at the base of it all, more and more people are buying diecast models just to turn a profit.
Oftentimes, they will study the market to identify the rarest cars. After buying as many as they can get their hands on, they proceed to sell them for ten times their market value or even more.
This phenomenon has been going on for years, but scalpers were usually focusing on Super Treasure Hunt models, Red Line Club Items, or Premium Car Culture vehicles. As of recent, they've turned their attention towards mainline cars as well.
The point we're trying to make here is that scalping should not be encouraged by the community and that you should always have a bit of patience when a new item is presented by Mattel. Chances are that you will be able to buy it at a decent price in stores after the initial craze goes away. Well, at least if we're not talking about a limited edition item.
Hot Wheels Boulevard set, which contains five cars as you would expect. While Mattel might not make as many of these as they would with mainline cars, most people will probably fulfill their desire of owning one one way or another.
If you were collecting 1/64 scale diecast cars for over a decade now, you might be an expert in the Boulevard series already. Hot Wheels revealed some pretty impressive cars under this label in 2012 and 2013, including the Ferrari F40, the Vector W8, the Renault 5 Turbo, and the Porsche 993 GT2.
The adult-focused Premium series was revived in 2020, and it has enjoyed a fair amount of success since. After four different sets in 2020 and 2021, we're looking at five mixes for 2022! You could start an entire collection around Boulevard alone, as there are over 150 items to collect so far.
But let's jump into Mix N and see what it has to offer. Right off the bat, you'll notice that there's a lot of V8 energy crammed into this series. Chelsea Denofa's Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5 looks amazing in 1/64 scale and even more so with the Pennzoil livery.
Formula Drift teammates last year, Vaughn has since stepped back to focus on running the team instead.
So it was cool of Mattel to come up with the RTR Car Culture 2-pack featuring both cars. Back then, Chelsea's Mustang had a slightly different livery, with BC Racing logos on the side. But the new black and yellow paint scheme with Pennzoil on the sides just take things to the next level.
If you want to hear that 1,111-hp, nitrous-assisted Roush Yates RY45 455 ci (7.4-liters) V8 in action, Formula Drift is broadcasting live from Utah today and Chelsea Denofa is still fighting for a shot at the 2022 title.
Speaking of V8s, let's have a look at the 1970 Rover P6 Group 2 race car. The Traco-built Rover V8 was stroked from 3.5-liters up to 4.3-liters. Using quad-Webber carburetors, this should have been good enough for about 270 horsepower. This is a brand new casting for Hot Wheels, which makes it all the more exciting!
A classic Subaru Motorsports Metalflake Blue version came along in 2021, so this means we're now looking at the third iteration of this collectible so far. This also marks the departure from the former 10-spoke wheels to 6-spoke ones and you can't help but notice the color contrast here.
There's no way of knowing what kind of an engine the next model is using, as the Aero Sculpt is a stylized rendition of a generic vintage race car. Most collectors aren't normally excited to see fantasy vehicles, but this one seems to be enjoying some positive attention so far.
This brand new casting is somewhat reminiscent of the Coupe Clip, which has gathered hordes of fans for no obvious reason. For the last item in Mix N, we're back to V8 power with the Custom 1970 Chevy Nova.
Car Culture: Team Transport Legends Tour, and it looked stunning in yellow.
It now looks a bit more classy in Metalflake green and with minimal decals on the body. You can already pre-order this whole set on eBay for $55, but you'll have to be patient about it. First of all, it's not certain when it will be delivered, and when it does ship out, it's coming from Malaysia.
