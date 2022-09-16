2022 Hot Wheels Mopar Series Pays Homage to Some Great American V8s, V10 Included Too

And one of the newest series from Mattel contains five cars that are probably going to sell like hotcakes, even though they're just regular non-premium models. The name is pretty self-explanatory, and you know that a Mopar set is going to pay homage to some stunning American sports cars.
Now, this isn't the first Mopar line-up from the toy company, and it's certainly not going to be the last. In 2018, the Mopar Series included a total of eight vehicles, and you can still buy one online if you dig hard enough.
If you're thinking about getting one, here's the full list of items: a 2013 Viper SRT, a Custom '77 Dodge Van, a Dodge Charger Drift Car, a Dodge Viper GTS-R, a 1971 Plymouth Road Runner, a Dixie Challenger, a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T and a 1970 Dodge Power Wagon.
If you're lucky enough, you can get all eight cars for about $35, which is quite a bargain considering that we're talking about an older set. If you've just started collecting Hot Wheels, you might like to know that there was a Mopar 5-pack that came out over a decade ago as well.
Designed by Larry Wood, this model car draws inspiration from a Hot Wheels engineer's vehicle. You'll see plenty of different color variations on the market, and this happens to be the fourth one for 2022 alone.
The 1971 Dodge Challenger is up next, and it seems that all five cars in the set are using 5-spoke wheels. This first-generation Challenger is less common than the Dart casting. It first appeared in 2011, and we've only seen 18 iterations of it so far.
Oddly enough, all the variations released so far have been using 5-spoke wheels except for an early Orange model that had Real Riders Steelies on it. The 2012 Super Treasure Hunt version in Spectraflame Aqua Blue can be yours even today if you don't mind paying about $60 for it.
Formula Drift cars have been a good source of inspiration for Hot Wheels designers. And the first casting that comes to mind when you think drifting is a replica of Samuel Hubinette's Dodge Challenger.
This, too, came out in 2011, and Mattel has provided a new version every year except for 2015 and 2017. The fourth car featured in the Mopar series also happens to be the only one with four doors: the 2015 Dodge Charger SRT. As you would expect, this is a much more recent casting, as it came out in 2016.
Mattel has produced only eight versions of it so far, and none of it is a premium model. It doesn't look half bad in Destroyer Gray, and custom artists are bound to swap the stock wheels out in favor of a set of Real Riders ones.
And we're going to end this story with the Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR, the odd one out of the bunch. With two extra cylinders to work with, this is just one of the many Viper castings released by Mattel over the years. If we could choose, we'd opt for either the STH Viper SRT casting that came out in 2017 or the Viper GTS one from 2003. It's a tough call, to be honest.
This particular version came out in 2010 and has been designed by Phil Riehlman. In over a decade since it was released, it has mostly used 5-spoke wheels. But there is one exception, dating back to 2020. That Metalflake Wine Red variation used 8-spoke rims, and it did a great job at outshining all the previous models. Speaking of Vipers, tomorrow you can see Dean Kearney competing in one at Formula Drift in Utah!
