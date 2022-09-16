2022 Hot Wheels Mopar Series Pays Homage to Some Great American V8s, V10 Included Too

Earlier today, I received a special package of four Hot Wheels cars. It was delivered to me from Canada, and they're all Premium collectibles. Two of the items are replicas of cars featured in The Fast and the Furious: Dom's RX7 and Brian's Eclipse. The third car is an Evo VI, while the last one is the famous Mona Lisa from Tokyo Drift. But there are always more Hot Wheels cars to be looking for.