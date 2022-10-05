2024 Chevy Silverado HD Jumps on the Extreme Mall Crawler Scene With CGI Poise

Unsurprisingly, the American heavy-duty pickup truck scene is crowded with novelties this autumn. Quite literally, every Detroit automaker had a cool HD act to showcase.
It all started with the Ram Trucks upgrades for the 2023 model year and the compelling changes that tried to make the heavy-duty family the greatest choice in the segment. Then, mere hours ahead of the big 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty unveiling, General Motors tried to steal the thunder and lightning away, complete with its 2024 Chevy Silverado HD featuring a more powerful Duramax V8 turbo diesel.
Now, there is just one final Detroit automaker ready to join the HD party and GMC has already announced the official curtain rise for the refreshed 2024 Sierra HD truck line on October 6th. Until that happens, and although it is not equally torquey as Stellantis' Ram HD Cummins or Ford's Super Duty Power Stroke, the Duramax V8 Chevy Silverado HD has yet another chance to shine bright like a black and yellow CGI star.
Speaking of lifting things, the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media) is back to his old, ultra-lifted digital habits after breaking the norm with a JDM muscle car take on the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang. Now, this 2024 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD may look like an extreme off-road pickup truck to the untrained eye. But we all know that it is just a show event ruse, and this better qualifies as a mall crawler.
Nothing wrong with that, frankly, as everyone has a place under the Sun, especially when dealing with a bright yellow and dark as-night black Chevy like this Silverado 2500 HD. By the way, the pixel master has CGI-utilized nothing but the best, including an outrageous FTS (Full Throttle Suspension) lift kit, aftermarket Bodyguard bumpers, and Interco Tire Corporation’s rubber.
