Toyota bZ4X Gets Back on Sale After Automaker Fixes Hub Bolts and Airbags

Toyota faced a major embarrassment when its first mass-produced EV presented a weird issue with its hub bolts. In June, the company said 2,700 units of the bZ4X and 2,600 Subaru Solterras could see their wheels go loose due to the issue. At the time, Toyota stated that “the cause of the issue and the driving patterns under which this issue could occur are still under investigation.” It seems the company discovered what the problem was: it announced it would produce the electric SUV again starting on October 6.

37 photos