Retro Mercedes-Benz G-Class Rendering Imagines Vintage Luxury SUV

The story of the Gelandewagen begins with the Shah of Iran. He suggested the Three-Pointed Star of Stuttgart develop a military vehicle. First outed by the Argentine Army in 1981, the G-Wagen was developed in collaboration with manufacturing conglomerate Steyr-Daimler-Puch, which was spun off into multiple companies. Magna purchased the automobile manufacturing business, now known as Magna Steyr.

11 photos