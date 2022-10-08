Driver Pulled Over for Speeding, Fined, Pulled Over for Speeding Again Minutes Later

In theory, someone who’s pulled over and fined for going too fast should pay more attention to speed limits, not necessarily for eternity but at least until they get to their destination.
A driver in Canada, however, is the exception rather than the rule. The man managed to be fined not once but twice, both times for speeding. And while this isn’t something uncommon, what makes the driver more, well, unique, is that the whole thing happened within minutes.
The Surrey RCMP Traffic Services in Canada launched a two-day operation this week in an attempt to catch speedsters in school and playground zones.
The speed limit here is typically 30 kph (18 mph), but the officers rapidly discovered that way too many drivers were going over the limit.
One particular driver, however, was caught traveling over double the posted limit in a school zone, so he was pulled over and fined. Minutes later, he was pulled over once again, this time in a playground zone, as he was spotted going double the limit for a second time. The police officer who pulled him over says the man was still carrying the first speed ticket in his hand, so now he has two tickets, one for each hand.
At the end of the day, the man has to pay two $253 fines.
Unfortunately, the statistics shared by the police following the two-day operation are concerning, to say the least, especially for the local communities.
The radar installed by law enforcement in a 30 kph zone revealed that no more, no less than 85 percent of approximately 41,850 cars were traveling at 67 kph (close to 42 mph) or even faster. Unfortunately, most of these drivers escape unpunished, as the police say the officers managed to issue only 40 tickets in the two days they ran the operation.
