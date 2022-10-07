Twin-Turbo 1991 Camaro Z28 Packs 650 HP, You'll Think You Died and Went to Sleeper Heaven

Maybe it’s just a personal thing but is there really a more awesome-looking Camaro than the third-gen car? Built between 1982 and 1992, it shares its design language with the third-gen Pontiac Firebird. I find them to be sporty and timeless, as these cars will often turn heads even today.
Now, if you’re a fan, you’ll love what we just found on Bring a Trailer. It’s a custom 1991 Camaro Z28 model, powered by a twin turbocharged 5.3-liter LS V8 engine, mated to a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox. The seller was even kind enough to provide a dyno chart and let’s just say that this thing is a beast.
According to the chart, it produces 568 rear-wheel horsepower, with a peak torque figure of just under 540 lb-ft (732 Nm). Doing the math, that 568 rwhp translate to about 650 hp at the crank, which means it’s putting down as much power as a modern-day Camaro ZL1, while weighing less by roughly 450 lbs (200 kg).
The engine features twin 58 mm Garrett turbochargers, plus an LS6 performance camshaft, a dual-fan aluminum radiator, K&N filters, stainless steel headers, LS1 intake manifold, 60-lb fuel injectors, a stainless-steel exhaust system with MagnaFlow mufflers and more.
This Camaro was refinished in Dark Red Metallic and boasts additional mods such as: LED headlights and parking lights, Audi-sourced door handles, polished 18-inch Center Line wheels, Eibach springs, Monroe shocks, Founders Performance sway bars and a Wilwood Superlite 6R Front Big Brake kit.
As for the interior, you’ll find two-tone gray cloth seats taken from a later-model Camaro Z28, air conditioning, power windows and mirrors, LED lighting, a Billet Specialities shift knob, leather shift boot, rearview camera, 6.2-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, custom gauges, plus a speaker box with dual JL Audio subwoofers.
This may not be a true restomod, but it’s still very clean and given its power upgrade, it should be an excellent sleeper at the lights.
