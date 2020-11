1980 Camaro Tribute Is a Rendering Based on the 5th-Gen Chevy Muscle Car

Cars can't be art because they're functional. Also, if you do a painting of a Camaro and it doesn't look 100% accurate, people won't like it. However, this pony rendering is neither functional nor accurate, so it's can be considered car-related art. But what kind of logic is behind the mix between the 2nd and 5th generations?The pixel master behind the piece, wb.artist20, doesn't mention anything about that in his Instagram post. However, the Camaro from about 2010 has been embedded in America's mind as a good base for crazy conversions. There are the delicious Firebird/Trans Am front end conversions and the "Nomad" wagon we showed you a few months ago, just to mention a few.Because Pontiac stopped existing a while ago, it makes sense to try and bring back the Firebird using a modern Camaro. However, there should be enough 2nd-gens out there. And if you want modern tech in one, this isn't the right way to go about it.In any case, adapting the old look proved rather difficult for the artist. The car appeared surprised at first, but a quick upward tweak of the headlights gets rid of the problem. The car which inspired the rendering appears to be a 1980 Camaro Z28 with a T-top, featuring distinctive painted chin spoilers and orange wheels to match the body. It's safe to say not everybody who likes the 2nd-gen wants this particular vintage of car.