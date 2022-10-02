Another iPhone Model Is Now a Vintage Product, And Here’s What It Means for CarPlay

Apple has recently launched the iPhone 14 series with iOS 16 pre-loaded, but on the other hand, not everybody is willing to pay more than a thousand bucks for a brand-new device.
Some people out there just stick with their old iPhones for a wide variety of reasons, including the simple fact that they still serve their purpose just right.
iPhone 6 is one of them. Launched back in September 2014 with iOS 8, iPhone 6 was the device that really produced an upgrade super-cycle for Apple, as it was one of the best-selling models in history. Together with the larger iPhone 6 Plus, which was the first Apple smartphone with a larger screen, the new device witnessed the debut of technology that many of us launch on a daily basis right now, including NFC and Apple Pay.
This week, however, Apple has finally turned the iPhone 6 into a vintage product. Although it didn’t get any updates since 2019 (when the Cupertino-based tech giant launched iOS 13), the iPhone 6 becoming a vintage product means Apple would no longer provide parts and repair services for the device.
In other words, the iPhone 6 is now abandoned from both a software and a hardware perspective, and this makes the upgrade to a new model something most customers should really look into.
As far as CarPlay is concerned, the announcement doesn’t change much. CarPlay is available on the iPhone 5 and newer, no matter if they are supported or not, but worth knowing is that the lack of software updates means you’d no longer get the latest improvements anyway.
If the apps you currently have on your old iPhone 6 still run properly and support CarPlay, you should theoretically continue using them behind the wheel as well.
However, CarPlay on a vintage product is a very limited experience, and you’re obviously missing a lot of new-generation features, including the support for the dashboard (which was included by Apple in iOS 13 – the update that removed the support for the iPhone 6 in the first place).
