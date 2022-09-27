Goodbye, CarPlay and Android Auto: iPad Pro Installed in Ford F-150 Looks Magical

There’s absolutely no doubt that the popularity of Android Auto and CarPlay has skyrocketed in the last years, pretty much as everyone has a phone in their pocket and new cars come with larger screens.
These two conditions seem to be a match made in heaven, so why not expand the mobile experience to this bigger display in the cabin?
While no official figures are available right now, it’s believed hundreds of millions of drivers are currently using Android Auto and CarPlay, either thanks to factory-installed head units or aftermarket upgrades.
But there’s something a lot better than having these apps in your car: the full experience.
If you think that CarPlay is far too restricted (and you wouldn’t be wrong, obviously), here’s what Soundman Car Audio on YouTube comes up with. He builds custom dash mods to install larger tablets that no longer come with any limitations in place.
The latest project was built for a 2016 Ford F-150, and it comes down to rebuilding the dash in a way that gives the driver the option of installing a large iPad Pro. The tablet slides in using a custom kit, so the iPad can always be removed if that’s what the owner wants.
The quality of the build is top-notch, and probably the best thing is that the iPad seems to securely stay in place. It also has a built-in connector for charging, so you won’t run out of battery while driving.
Why should anyone want an iPad Pro instead of a typical head unit? It all comes down to the app experience you’re getting. With an iPad Pro, you get full access to the apps available on the Apple Store, so, for instance, you can finally watch your Netflix shows while waiting to pick up the kids from school (just don’t do it while driving, OK?).
