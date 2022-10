Hyundai Wins Its First 'Luminary' Honor at the Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2022

By 2040, Hyundai wants to popularize hydrogen as a means to move away from fossil fuels, reduce carbon emissions, and improve transportation, making the world a cleaner place. This year, the company won its first-ever ‘Luminary’ honor at the Red Dot Award: Design Concept, thanks to its innovative Trailer Drone.The Trailer Drone is a fully autonomous hydrogen mobility concept vehicle that “combines truck, trailer, and container business,” according to SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center.It uses two e-Bogies (similar to the sub-frames under train cars) to carry a trailer placed on top, this way allowing for a narrower turning radius. Plus, it can travel more than 1,000 km (621 miles) on a single charge.The concept vehicle is intended to be a multi-purpose solution with unlimited business applications. Individually, the e-Bogie could be used in different fields, such as construction, transportation, and firefighting, for example.This is not the first time Hyundai wins a Red Dot award; last year, the brand got a whopping 17 of them! In 2018, the company received the Brand of the Year award in the Communication Design category.Besides this year’s Luminary’ honor, the company also received a ‘Best of the Best’ for the SEVEN sport utility electric vehicle (SUEV) concept, and a ‘Winner’ for its Plug & Drive (PnD) modular platform.“Red Dot has yet again recognized our efforts to transform into a smart mobility solution provider with visionary designs based on diverse technologies. In particular, Trailer Drone is an important model that shows our vision for fully autonomous, hydrogen fuel cell-based commercial vehicles,” said SangYup Lee.