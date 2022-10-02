Hyundai Wins Its First 'Luminary' Honor at the Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2022

The Red Dot Design Award started way back in 1955, when the first annual competition saw judges gather to evaluate the designs of that time. With 18,000 yearly entries ranging from designers, manufacturers, universities, companies, and organizations from over 70 countries, it is now one of the world’s most renowned design competitions. This year, the highest recognition went to Hyundai.
By 2040, Hyundai wants to popularize hydrogen as a means to move away from fossil fuels, reduce carbon emissions, and improve transportation, making the world a cleaner place. This year, the company won its first-ever ‘Luminary’ honor at the Red Dot Award: Design Concept, thanks to its innovative Trailer Drone.
The Trailer Drone is a fully autonomous hydrogen mobility concept vehicle that “combines truck, trailer, and container business,” according to SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center.
It uses two e-Bogies (similar to the sub-frames under train cars) to carry a trailer placed on top, this way allowing for a narrower turning radius. Plus, it can travel more than 1,000 km (621 miles) on a single charge.
The concept vehicle is intended to be a multi-purpose solution with unlimited business applications. Individually, the e-Bogie could be used in different fields, such as construction, transportation, and firefighting, for example.
This is not the first time Hyundai wins a Red Dot award; last year, the brand got a whopping 17 of them! In 2018, the company received the Brand of the Year award in the Communication Design category.
Besides this year’s Luminary’ honor, the company also received a ‘Best of the Best’ for the SEVEN sport utility electric vehicle (SUEV) concept, and a ‘Winner’ for its Plug & Drive (PnD) modular platform.
“Red Dot has yet again recognized our efforts to transform into a smart mobility solution provider with visionary designs based on diverse technologies. In particular, Trailer Drone is an important model that shows our vision for fully autonomous, hydrogen fuel cell-based commercial vehicles,” said SangYup Lee.
