2024 Hyundai Kona Electric Prototype Proves It Can Tow, Reveals Massive Wrap-Around Screen

Hyundai is testing its Kona prototypes across Europe like there’s no tomorrow, indicating the launch of the second-generation crossover is near. Fresh spy pictures reveal that the Kona EV will be able to tow a trailer.
When Hyundai launched the Bayon in Europe, everyone wondered why the Koreans would offer an overlapping offer with the existing Kona. Later, rumors of the compact i30 disappearing from the lineup cleared the waters, with the second-generation Kona supposedly taking its place. The new Kona will slot between the Bayon and the Tucson in Europe (above the Venue in the U.S. and Australia), which means we’re looking at a 4.35-4.40-meter-long (171-173 inches) crossover with design cues from both models.
This is already obvious from the spy pictures of the Kona prototypes. Despite the heavy cladding, the front appears to mirror the split headlights of the Bayon, while the silhouette seems to borrow more than a hint from the Tucson. The rear looks keener to mimic the Tucson fangs than the Bayon’s vertically aligned taillights, so this is a tie. There’s something different inside, though, as revealed by our photographers.
New pictures snapped through the open door reveal a massive wrap-around screen like the one in the Hyundai Ioniq 5. For the first time, we get to see the interface’s graphics. The buttons underneath the screen are tilted more vertically, unlike with the Ioniq 5, where they are horizontally aligned. It’s hard to tell, but the driver information display and the infotainment display appear more closely integrated, leaving no space between them.
The fresh photographs snapped in Germany reveal that the electric version will have the ability to tow a trailer. This is new for an electric vehicle in this segment and will likely open a new range of possibilities for future owners. The Kona Electric prototype in the pictures also shows the charge port being used to charge the battery using a portable generator. The port is located in the front, on the left side of the grille.
The Hyundai Kona EV is expected to arrive on the market in the second half of next year as a 2024 model. The technical bits indicate a strong bond with its cousin Kia Niro. This means a slight upgrade to 64.8 kWh for the battery and a 150-kW electric motor. Either way, the next Kona will be a sweet crossover, cementing Hyundai’s foothold in the EV markets on both sides of the Atlantic.
