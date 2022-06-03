2024 Hyundai Kona Spied With Staria-Like Front Light Bar

Expected as a 2023 model in Europe and 2024 model for the U.S. market, the all-new Kona has been spied together with the Volkswagen T-Roc during high-altitude testing. The heavily-camouflaged prototype can’t hide its front light bar from the carparazzi, a trait akin to a minivan.
Not available stateside, the Staria can be specified with up to eleven seats. Turning our attention back to the crossover utility vehicle that may replace the i30 according to fresh hearsay, the Kona features angular headlights and triangular vents integrated into the front grille. Split taillights also need to be mentioned, along with no chrome trim whatsoever for the windows.
Apparently taller than the first generation, the newcomer is rocking double-spoke wheels and brake rotors on every corner. Considering that Volkswagen has cheaped out with rear drums for the ID.3 and ID.4 electric vehicles, it’s hard to ignore these seemingly insignificant details.
As far as the interior is concerned, an earlier sighting of the Kona has treated us to a redesigned steering wheel, resculpted cockpit, and a massive screen that combines the instrument cluster with the infotainment system’s displays. Also confirmed with a manual transmission, the second generation is flexing good ol’ proper buttons for audio volume and air con.
Codenamed SX2 for internal combustion-engined configurations, the Kona will soldier on with a selection of three- and four-cylinder powerplants. Mild and proper hybridization, plug-in assistance, and full-electric propulsion are in store as well. Of course, all-wheel drive will be offered.
It’s not known if Hyundai will offer multi-link independent rear suspension for both front- and all-wheel-drive cars. Lest we forget, the first generation is equipped with a torsion beam out back if you go for front-wheel drive.
As for the i30-replacing hearsay mentioned a bit earlier, you only need to look at the sales of the compact hatchback in Europe to understand that something’s got to give. The larger dimensions of the second-generation Kona and the introduction of the Bayon should also serve as indication.
