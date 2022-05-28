Thieves in India Allegedly Got Inspired by Fast and Furious, Stole Over 40 Vehicles

In a Hollywood-inspired story, three thieves used what is described to be a software-based hacking device to steal over 40 vehicles in New Delhi. The targeted vehicles were stolen within two to three minutes as attackers “tricked” their systems into accepting “new” keys.
New Delhi police have already arrested three men, and they already discovered the crew's hi-tech tools, including scanners and GPS jamming devices. According to the police, the series of thefts was inspired by the Fast & Furious franchise.
Police have informed that the accused have been identified as residents of the New Delhi region in India. Once they got hold of the vehicles, the suspects would park them in locations where there were no CCTV cameras, until the vehicles were ready to be sold in other regions of the country.
The police apprehended the suspects during one of these transactions, as local deputy commissioner of police, Manoj C., told media representatives. Upon seizing the vehicle, police also found some of the tools that they used.
The findings include various instruments, including a sensor kit, magnets, lock picking tools, and eight remote car keys, NDTV reports. While the initial news story announced the capture of a luxury car theft ring, the vehicles that were stolen, at least those mentioned in the article, are not a part of the luxury class.
Despite the unclear description of the modus operandi, we are willing to bet a tuna sandwich without the crust on the fact that the team used the relay method to unlock and then steal the vehicles. With access granted, blank keys could be programmed to a vehicle to make it appear that nothing is wrong with it.
For example, the trio stole vehicles like the Maruti Brezza, the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Swift, and Hyundai Creta. While their method might have worked on more expensive vehicles, at least on some older models, we fail to see any mention of any model that would fit in the luxury class.
While the police thought about Fast and Furious as the inspiration for the thefts, we are inclined to see a resemblance to Gone in 60 Seconds, rather than the Fast franchise, but that is an entirely different matter.
