PSA: A Tin Box Can Prevent Your Car from Getting Stolen

More on this:

1 Florida Man Leaves Cars With Keys Inside, Grand Theft Auto Follows

2 This Small Device Protects a Car with a PIN Code, Makes It Impossible to Steal

3 Watch Movie-like Heist Where Thieves Jump on a Truck at 50 MPH (80 KPH)

4 British Couple Gets Their Mercedes Stolen With High-Tech Tools, They Have Video

5 Land Rover Defender Thefts Are On The Rise, Most Cars Are Not Recovered