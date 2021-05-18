Florida Man Leaves Cars With Keys Inside, Grand Theft Auto Follows

Ever since I bought my Mazda RX-7, I've become increasingly careful about where I park it at night, as I can't imagine how I'd feel if it got stolen. And even though I've got an underground parking space inside a guarded residential building, I always double-check the doors are locked before I walk up to my apartment.
But sometimes, people tend to lose sight of the fact that car thieves will stop at nothing to get what they want. As it just so happens, you can take as many precautions as possible, and you still might lose your car. But if you do slip-up, and assume that someone won't break into the front yard just because that's common sense, you might be in for an unpleasant surprise.
I'm not sure if this is just me, but it seems like most of the strange or rather unexpected stories in the United States occur somewhere in Florida. This time, a Westchester resident, who had several luxury vehicles parked outside of his house, including a Cadillac, two Mercedes-Benzes, and a Rolls-Royce, would experience the determination of a group of thieves. In retrospect, leaving the keys to the cars inside of them was not a very good idea.
Surveillance footage reveals two individuals breaking into two of the victim's Mercedes-Benz cars in what is normally a quiet, crime-free neighborhood in the Miami suburb. After starting the cars, they proceeded to reverse their way through the front gate and drove off, waking up the victim's family in the process. Judging by the fact that they disabled the car's GPS tracking system, these are no ordinary thieves, but they did leave out one minor detail.
The victim had installed an additional tracking system on the vehicles and so was able to locate them later on that day and disable them from afar, leaving the thieves with no option but to abandon ship. The two cars were towed back to their owner, who notes that he's now dealing with about $35,000 worth of damage. As the suspects have not been apprehended yet, the luxury car owner has added that he is willing to pay a substantial $3,000 reward to anyone that can provide any clues that might lead to their arrest.
I'm not sure if this is just me, but it seems like most of the strange or rather unexpected stories in the United States occur somewhere in Florida. This time, a Westchester resident, who had several luxury vehicles parked outside of his house, including a Cadillac, two Mercedes-Benzes, and a Rolls-Royce, would experience the determination of a group of thieves. In retrospect, leaving the keys to the cars inside of them was not a very good idea.
Surveillance footage reveals two individuals breaking into two of the victim's Mercedes-Benz cars in what is normally a quiet, crime-free neighborhood in the Miami suburb. After starting the cars, they proceeded to reverse their way through the front gate and drove off, waking up the victim's family in the process. Judging by the fact that they disabled the car's GPS tracking system, these are no ordinary thieves, but they did leave out one minor detail.
The victim had installed an additional tracking system on the vehicles and so was able to locate them later on that day and disable them from afar, leaving the thieves with no option but to abandon ship. The two cars were towed back to their owner, who notes that he's now dealing with about $35,000 worth of damage. As the suspects have not been apprehended yet, the luxury car owner has added that he is willing to pay a substantial $3,000 reward to anyone that can provide any clues that might lead to their arrest.