Restored 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback Sends Out Bullitt Vibes

When it comes to classic movie cars, it's tough for me to pick a favorite with so many legendary vehicles featured on the silver screen. But the green-painted, 1968 Ford Mustang fastback that Steve McQueen drove in "Bullitt" is definitely in the top five. 17 photos



This 1966 fastback is not an official Bullitt car, but it sure looks like one thanks to the green paint it received during restoration. Yes, the big badge on the grille and the side stripes reveal its true nature, but the 15-inch American Racing wheels are identical to the original save for the gray finish. It's like a Bullit Mustang before the film existed, and I'm pretty sure



Bullitt similarities aside, this is one fine example of how a classic muscle car should be restored. The color looks a lot like Ivy Green, an authentic Mustang hue from 1966, but it doesn't really matter because the finish is impressive. Sure, it's not exactly perfect in some places, but this 1966 Mustang is only a mild refurbishment away from concours-winning condition.



The interior looks flawless and features period-correct front bucket seats and a folding rear bench. The black carpet is protected by all-weather mats, while the armrest console incorporates cupholders for improved convenience. The



The fastback still flexes its original 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8, but the engine has been rebuilt in the 1990s. It now features an aftermarket camshaft and replacement valve springs and intake. The aftermarket headers and a dual Flowmaster exhaust system round off the long list of modern improvements made under the hood.



The V8 mates to a five-speed manual gearbox of the Tremec variety, sourced from a 1983 Fox-body Mustang. No word on the actual output, but the 4.7-liter V8 was good for 200 to 225 horsepower, depending on carburetor layout, back in the day.



