Hyundai Recalls Certain Palisade SUVs Over Instrument Cluster Issue

In February 2021, the Hyundai Motor Company received worrying information from Hyundai Mobis, the supplier of the instrument cluster in the Palisade mid-size utility vehicle. As it happens, excess glue might interfere with the printed circuit board’s circuitry, which causes the microcontroller to shut off the liquid crystal display during operation.
The South Korean automaker promptly conducted a search of warranty claims, finding one report from November 2021. Hyundai successfully conducted replication tests, prompting a safety recall. Hyundai called back 158 Palisade vehicles while Kia recalled 2,761 examples of the Telluride.
Hyundai isn’t aware of crashes or injuries connected to this condition.
The Palisades in question are 2022 models produced in Ulsan, South Korea between August 24th, 2021 and September 13th, 2021. Although they’re based on the same platform and feature similar oily bits, the Kia Telluride is manufactured stateside at the West Point assembly plant in Georgia.
Hyundai Mobis improved the manufacturing process on February 28th as per the attached report. Owners of the subject vehicles will be notified by first-class mail on July 15th. As for the remedy, it’s pretty obvious that affected Palisades will receive brand-new instrument clusters. In the meantime, owners are recommended to get in touch with Hyundai or the NHTSA.
Named after the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, the family-sized crossover was introduced in late 2018 for the 2020 model year. Although it’s not as large as body-on-frame SUVs from General Motors and Ford, the Palisade can seat up to eight people. Be it front- or all-wheel drive, the only engine-tranny combo is a 3.8-liter V6 connected to an eight-speed automatic.
Currently priced at $33,600 sans destination charge, the 291-horsepower utility vehicle comes with blind spot collision avoidance assist, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and forward collision avoidance assist with pedestrian detection as standard. Rated at 22 miles per gallon (10.7 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle, the Palisade has been refreshed for model year 2023 with a new look and an off-road trim.
