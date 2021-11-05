Hyundai Recalls 2021 Palisade for Brake Fluid Contamination With Mineral Oil

When it comes to regular maintenance, few people take the time to perform the brake fluid service as intended. Most put fresh fluid in without bleeding the system through the bleeder valves, and some don’t even realize that certain vehicles require a certain type of fluid.
Curiously enough, even automakers make that mistake. Hyundai, for example, is recalling the 2021 model year Palisade over brake fluid contamination from the factory. The company became aware of this problem on September 2nd after identifying 11 cases of brake fluid contamination in South Korea. Fast forward to October 14th, and the parts analysis confirmed the presence of mineral oil in the DOT 3 or 4 brake fluid (the Palisade takes both types).
As opposed to silicone-based DOT 5 fluid, DOT 3 or 4 brake fluid features a poly-glycol base. Mineral oil comes from petroleum, which is why it’s not compatible with braking systems developed specifically for DOT fluids.
Due to mineral oil contamination, the DOT 3 or 4 brake fluid in the Palisade may cause the brake master cylinder inner cup seals to expand. That reduces hydraulic pressure, resulting in reduced braking at the wheels. The driver may experience a longer brake pedal travel, a spongy-feeling pedal, and extended stopping distances. Hyundai is not aware of crashes, fires, or injuries related to the aforementioned condition. Obviously enough, Hyundai continues to investigate the root cause of the contamination at the time of writing.
Produced between March 9th and March 31th, a total of 995 vehicles are called back in the United States of America. Dealers and customers alike will be informed of the safety recall on December 22nd as per the NHTSA.
As opposed to the U.S.-built Kia Telluride, the Hyundai-badged sibling is manufactured in South Korea at the Ulsan assembly plant. Slightly more expensive than the Telluride at $33,150 versus $32,970 excluding taxes and options, the Palisade comes exclusively with a 291-horsepower V6 mill.
