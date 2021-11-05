Dodge Recalls 2021 Durango for Detaching Rear Spoiler

Any experienced mechanic knows that Chrysler products are hellish to work on. As if that wasn’t bad enough, FCA has a history of poor build quality, as it’s the case with a handful of 2021 Dodge Durango SUVs.
According to NHTSA campaign number 21V842000, the rear spoiler may detach while driving. An estimated 4,837 vehicles may feature rear spoilers that aren’t aligned properly to the roof, resulting in damage to the spoiler during liftgate use. Fiat Chrysler became aware of this problem on August 25th after numerous reports alleging rear spoilers flying off while driving.
Last month, the Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization reviewed claims and met with the engineering department to analyze the part design and change history. Chrysler isn’t aware of any injuries or accidents potentially related to this condition for although FCA has received more than five customer assistance records and 74-plus warranty claims.
Dealers and customers alike will be informed of the problem on December 17th, which isn’t great because pretty much everyone is gearing up for Christmas in that period. According to a document filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “the remedy component has a modified geometry to improve flushness to the roof.” How does the customer identify a bad spoiler? Chrysler says that hitting and rattling noises are sufficient to confirm the condition that prompted this callback.
In the meantime, owners are recommended to call the automaker at 800-853-1403 and use reference number Y73 for this recall. Those who aren’t sure if their vehicles are called back can always use the VIN look-up tool on the NHTSA website to make sure they’ll waste a few hours at the dealer.
Based on the same platform as the previous-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, the ‘Rango starts at $32,962 for the rear-wheel-drive SXT with the V6 engine. The balls-to-the-wall SRT Hellcat is $81,390 while the 392-powered SRT is available from $65,357 excluding destination and optional extras.
