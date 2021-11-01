2022 Dodge Durango Mopar Is a Tribute to the Biggest Name in Muscle Car Performance

Some muscle car fans swear by the phrase "Mopar or no car." If you're one of these people, well, we just found you your new favorite SUV. Sure the Durango Hellcat is a world-contending beast of a family hauler, but the new 2022 Durango Mopar is a tribute to people that live life by that saying.
Sporting one-of-a-kind features that set it apart from other Durango models, this 2022 Mopar example is designed to look like nothing that's come before it. The trademark blue stripe and Mopar front grille badge instantly indicate that this isn't just another Durango.
The same can be said of the interior. With leather and suede seats embroidered with the classic Mopar logo ready to transport you and your friends and family in the most unique Durango of the entire model range, that includes the Hellcat, mind you.
Under the hood is not the Hellcat motor, but instead, the same 5.7-liter HEMI V8 found in the Charger and Challenger jetting 360 horsepower in this configuration. This being a Mopar product, don't expect many buyers to keep things stock. We have a sneaking suspicion that these numbers are under-valued in the first place. It wouldn't be the first time Mopar products have done such a thing.
"Our new, limited-edition Mopar '22 Durango features exclusive Mopar performance parts and accessories," said Mark Bosanac, North America vice president, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. "Unlike any other aftermarket offerings, our performance parts and accessories are jointly developed and quality tested with the product engineering team, and they are backed by the factory."
To celebrate the 85th anniversary of Mopar, Stellantis will present the new Durango Mopar at this year's SEMA show between November 2nd and the 5th, 2021. Expect the new Mopar Durango to cost $3,995 on top of the base price of a HEMI V8 Durango and hit showroom floors in early 2022.
