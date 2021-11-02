Dodge Announces Racing School Sponsorship: Will Send All Hellcat Buyers

5 Stellantis Brings Seven New Custom Jeeps, RAMs, and a Dodge Challenger to SEMA

707 horsepower is no joke and without a bit of skill, you're likely to end up in a ditch. Dodge doesn't want that so they'll send any SRT Hellcat buyer to a driving school they just sponsored. 6 photos



Radford is somewhat famous for demonstrating how capable the Hellcat chassis really is in the corners. They'll have the chance to continue that tradition as Dodge is sending them 85 more Hellcats.



Some will be Chargers, some will be Challengers, and yes, some will be Durangos. The class is only a single day of instruction but considering it's included in the price of the vehicle, it's well worth it.



The class overview includes exercises like accident avoidance, autocross, as well as lead-and-follow laps on a 1.6-mile road course. Then participants get to hop into a car with an instructor and experience what these cars can do at the hands of a pro.



This is in line with an old program Dodge began back in 2017 when it was selling



"The school is the perfect proving ground for our SRT vehicles. We’re excited to build on our relationship with the Radford Racing School team and bring the Dodge//SRT experience to new members of the Brotherhood of Muscle.” says Tim Kuniskis who is the Dodge Brand CEO.



Really, Dodge is just renewing a deal they've had in place for years but the additional class time for new Hellcat owners is special. We've seen the SRT Hellcat used at many schools around the country but none as notable as Radford Racing School

