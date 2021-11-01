Mercedes Build Quality Strikes Again, Flying Rear Windows Prompt New U.S. Recall

Did you just pay a small fortune for a Mercedes GLE or GLS, by Benz or AMG? Well, then this news definitely concerns you, because the automaker and the NHTSA are conducting a recall for the high-riders in the United States.
The reason is the rear windscreen, which could fly away as it may not have been properly bonded to the tailgate during assembly. The safety agency says that drivers could hear wind noises coming from the rear before the glass detaches and becomes a road hazard.
Technicians will replace the rear window on the affected vehicles free of charge. The recall includes 23 units of the 2021 GLE 350, GLE 580, GLS 450, GLS 580, AMG GLE 53, AMG GLE 63 S, and AMG GLS 63 S. All work will be performed free of charge, and owners are expected to be mailed on or before December 21. Dealers were already notified a few days ago.
This isn’t the only recall affecting the GLE and GLS, because a second one conducted by the car manufacturer and safety agency concerns the 2020 GLS 450, GLS 580, GLE 350, GLE 450, AMG C 63, and 2021 AMG GLE 53. The reason behind this safety campaign is rather peculiar, because these vehicles, 27 of them to be more precise, have incorrectly assembled seats. These do not secure occupants and might increase the risk of injury in the event of an accident.
Mercedes says that authorized dealers will inspect all seats in the affected vehicles and “rework them if necessary”. Since these rides, as well as the ones in the previous recall, are still covered by the factory warranty, the automaker will not reimburse owners who have already fixed theirs. Those whose names are written on the dotted line should be contacted by the car manufacturer on or before December 17.
