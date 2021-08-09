Mercedes Will Replace the Fuel Tank in Your G 550, Part of a US Recall

The new generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been struck by quite a few recalls ever since it entered production back in 2018. The latest concerns the 2019 G 550 in the United States, and is being conducted by the automaker and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Announced by the safety watchdog, the voluntary recall campaign covers only 3 units of the popular 4x4, in the G 550 configuration. These were built from February 28 to July 4, 2019, and have defective fuel tanks that were not welded properly during manufacturing.
More specifically, the welding seam where the two halves of the fuel tank are joined might not meet the fatigue strength requirements. Fuel could leak out, and in the presence of an ignition source, the vehicle could be faced with a fire hazard. Occupants might sense fuel odor, and drivers will be warned by the check engine light in the instrument cluster.
Mercedes will deal with this issue by replacing the fuel tank in the affected G-Wagens, and as usual, owners will not have to pay anything for the repair.
Dealers were informed of the fuel tank problem at the end of July, and owners will have to wait until September 21 to be contacted by the auto firm. Nevertheless, those with questions on the topic can contact the Mercedes-Benz USA Customer Service at 1-800-367-6372 or the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.
The G 550 is the entry-level version of the new-gen G-Class lineup in the United States. It uses Benz’s 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine that develops 416 HP and 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) of torque. Aided by the nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the mill enables a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration in 5.6 seconds. Pricing for the 2021 model year starts at $131,750, excluding the destination charge.
