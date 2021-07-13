Mercedes-AMG GT Recalled in North America Over Loose Driveshafts

Certain units of the Mercedes-AMG GT have been included in a recall conducted by the German automaker and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in North America.
The sports cars, which are from the 2016 to 2018 model years and left the factory floor between July 8, 2015, and March 22, 2017, have defective driveshafts.
A total of 1,522 units of the AMG GT, with a 100% estimated defect rate, will have to be driven back to the dealers for repairs.
The problem is blamed on an impaired bonding “due to the presence of residue remaining from the production process on the bonding surfaces, between the carbon fiber driveshaft and the flange,” an official bulletin recently released by the safety agency notes.
If the connection between the driveshaft and flange fails during operation, then it could result in the impairment of the transmission. Moreover, the loss of motive power is a serious concern, as it might increase the risk of a crash. Drivers will be warned of the issue by the check engine warning light in the instrument cluster, and could hear grinding or other noises coming from the car.
Built by Cotesa GmbH of Germany, the problematic driveshafts will be replaced by Mercedes-AMG’s authorized technicians, subsequent to inspection. The cars will be repaired free of charge, and owners who have corrected this issue could be eligible for reimbursement, if they can prove it.
Dealers were informed of the voluntary recall campaign on July 2. Owners of the aforementioned vehicles should get notification letters approximately one week after August 24, so if you were planning on taking your AMG GT on vacation next month, then you will have to reschedule it.
The NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline can be reached at 1-888-327-4236, and owners who want to get in contact with Mercedes USA, will have to use the 1-800-367-6372 phone number.
A total of 1,522 units of the AMG GT, with a 100% estimated defect rate, will have to be driven back to the dealers for repairs.
The problem is blamed on an impaired bonding “due to the presence of residue remaining from the production process on the bonding surfaces, between the carbon fiber driveshaft and the flange,” an official bulletin recently released by the safety agency notes.
If the connection between the driveshaft and flange fails during operation, then it could result in the impairment of the transmission. Moreover, the loss of motive power is a serious concern, as it might increase the risk of a crash. Drivers will be warned of the issue by the check engine warning light in the instrument cluster, and could hear grinding or other noises coming from the car.
Built by Cotesa GmbH of Germany, the problematic driveshafts will be replaced by Mercedes-AMG’s authorized technicians, subsequent to inspection. The cars will be repaired free of charge, and owners who have corrected this issue could be eligible for reimbursement, if they can prove it.
Dealers were informed of the voluntary recall campaign on July 2. Owners of the aforementioned vehicles should get notification letters approximately one week after August 24, so if you were planning on taking your AMG GT on vacation next month, then you will have to reschedule it.
The NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline can be reached at 1-888-327-4236, and owners who want to get in contact with Mercedes USA, will have to use the 1-800-367-6372 phone number.