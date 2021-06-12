LEGO Mercedes-AMG GT Wants To Decorate Your Desk, Will You Let It?

It’s AMG Month on autoevolution, and our writers are trying to bring you exciting news about the Affalterbach brand on a daily basis. This one steps aside from the usual stories, as it targets LEGO fans, with a Mercedes-AMG GT twist, in a project that might just hit the shelves, if it gets enough votes.
It is a 1:17 scale model, and it was made using around 1,200 bricks. It tries to copy the looks of the real sports car, featuring a long hood, short back end, wide hips and typical grille with one horizontal slat, interrupted only by the three-pointed star badge in the middle.
According to its maker, who has posted the project on IdeasLego, getting over 1,000 votes at the time of writing, this tiny Mercedes-AMG GT features opening doors, hood and trunk, adjustable seatbacks and steering wheel, and removable V8.
The bi-turbo 4.0-liter engine produces as much as 730 PS (720 HP / 537 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque in the new GT Black Series version, which starts at a jaw-dropping $325,000 in the United States.
There is nothing connecting the steering to the wheels, and no small electric motors were used for propulsion, unlike previous LEGO ideas that we have covered, such as the GMC Hummer EV, which features a much more advanced construction. The black wheels and yellow brake calipers were 3D printed.
With a blue exterior on top of the black and red cockpit, this LEGO Mercedes-AMG GT needs some more attention all around in order to better mirror the design of the V8-powered model. Nonetheless, it has all the premises to be boxed up by the Danish company, and with a little bit of luck, it will adorn the desks of petrol heads all over the world in the near future. But will it get your vote?
According to its maker, who has posted the project on IdeasLego, getting over 1,000 votes at the time of writing, this tiny Mercedes-AMG GT features opening doors, hood and trunk, adjustable seatbacks and steering wheel, and removable V8.
The bi-turbo 4.0-liter engine produces as much as 730 PS (720 HP / 537 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque in the new GT Black Series version, which starts at a jaw-dropping $325,000 in the United States.
There is nothing connecting the steering to the wheels, and no small electric motors were used for propulsion, unlike previous LEGO ideas that we have covered, such as the GMC Hummer EV, which features a much more advanced construction. The black wheels and yellow brake calipers were 3D printed.
With a blue exterior on top of the black and red cockpit, this LEGO Mercedes-AMG GT needs some more attention all around in order to better mirror the design of the V8-powered model. Nonetheless, it has all the premises to be boxed up by the Danish company, and with a little bit of luck, it will adorn the desks of petrol heads all over the world in the near future. But will it get your vote?