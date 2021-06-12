LEGO Mercedes-AMG GT Wants To Decorate Your Desk, Will You Let It?

More on this:

1 Remote-Controlled LEGO GMC Hummer EV is Likely the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

2 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Looks Even Better With a Set of Underdock Rims

3 Mercedes-AMG GT Gets Turned Into a Mid-Engined Supercar, Looks Like a Porsche

4 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Takes 730 HP to the Track, Looks Stunning

5 Mercedes-AMG Refreshes Price List For AMG GT Family, GT R Packs A Surprise