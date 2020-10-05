2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Takes 730 HP to the Track, Looks Stunning

Back in July, Mercedes-AMG pulled the wraps off the GT Black Series, sporting the most powerful AMG V8 engine ever devised in Affalterbach. It joined a family of Black Series machines that have been around since 2006 as the perfect blend between the rigors of a road car and the performance levels of a track machine.
Enough time has passed since the reveal for us all to want an update on the car, and AMG delivered on Monday, October 5, with the release of a new set of images of the Black Series proudly sporting an orange overall while on the track.
Looking even meaner than any other GT of AMG-make, the Black Series sets itself apart through one important distinction: its engine. Still a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo, the powerplant went through so many changes it required a new internal designation.
M178 LS2 is how the carmaker calls it, and the main difference from what came before it is the fact that it no longer uses a cross-plane configuration, but a flat-plane one. This change should bring a host of performance highlights, including instant throttle response.
Controlled through a seven-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission, the engine sends all its 730 hp to the rear wheels for some impressive figures: naught to 62 mph is achieved in 3.2 seconds, while the 124 mph mark is passed in under nine seconds. The cherry on the cake, the top speed of the AMG-machine is 202 mph (325 kph).
For now, Mercedes did not reveal any official information about the U.S. pricing for the model, but expectations are the tag will read something in the vicinity of $400,000 - in Europe, the value is 335,240 euros. That’s double the price of most other German GTs out there.
Until we get confirmation of that though, make sure to check out the gallery above: not only does it contain the new images of the car as released by the Germans, but also the ones from the July reveal.
