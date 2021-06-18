Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Official Promo Has an F9 Vibe

Mercedes-AMG took to closed roads to film an official promo starring the GT Black Series, with emphasis on the German supercar’s wild side, and what seems like an F9 vibe.
The GT Black Series grips the road with tech from the track, according to the Affalterbach brand, and left the guy riding shotgun, with his girlfriend in the driver’s seat, speechless for the entire clip, as it was accelerating and drifting like crazy.
A rival to the likes of the Porsche 911, the regular AMG GT lineup kicks off with the 523 and 494 lb-ft (670 Nm) of torque base model, which does the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.7 seconds. At 550 HP and 502 lb-ft (681 Nm), the GT C is a bit more powerful and one tenth of a second quicker to 60. Both use the same bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8, in different states of tune, and very modified version of the unit lies at the heart of the Black Series too.
However, instead of 500+ horsepower, you get 720 in this flavor, which has 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to channel it to the rear wheels. The GT Black Series is different kinds of crazy, with 3.1 seconds needed to hit 60 mph, a 202 mph (325 kph) top speed and an eye-watering $325,000 MSRP, excluding the $1,050 destination and delivery, and options, of course.
But it’s not all about sheer power, as the range-topping member of the two-door GT family benefits from a bespoke front splitter, fenders and hood built with AMG’s motorsport know-how. A huge carbon fiber rear wing is also present, and the car rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels. The cockpit sports a few upgrades over the regular models too, yet you can find out all about it here, after watching the short clip that follows.
