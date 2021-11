Mitsubishi Issues Recall for ONE 2022 Outlander Stateside, Will Repurchase and Replace It

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Made on July 22, 2021, and sold in the United States, in an undisclosed state, the mid-size crossover in question is said to have been assembled with an incorrectly welded center pillar, made to Australian specifications.The defect is blamed on a software programming error of the welding robot, and because of it, the Outlander does not comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard requirements for side impact protection, seatbelt assembly anchorages, and roof crush resistance. In other words, if it is involved in an accident, then the occupants might face an increased risk of injury.As per the), it appears that Mitsubishi has already reached out to the owner of the affected vehicle. Normally, recalled cars are simply fixed free of charge. However, since the company’s authorized technicians cannot deal with the problem, the auto firm will repurchase and replace it with one made with a U.S. specification side center pillar reinforcement.This will be performed at no cost to the owner, who can otherwise get in touch with Mitsubishi at 1-888-648-7820, using the recall number SR-21-009, or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.Mitsubishi has renewed the Outlander family earlier this year, with the fourth generation model. Already on sale in the United States, with its refreshed styling inside and out, it kicks off at $26,095, before destination, handling, and dealer fees. Themodel will be joined by the plug-in hybrid that debuted just last week in the second half of next year.