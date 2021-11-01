Mitsubishi Issues Recall for ONE 2022 Outlander Stateside, Will Repurchase and Replace It

National Geographic Cameras to Fly on Artemis II as Astronauts Circle the Moon

Every once in a while, automakers are forced to prompt recalls for ridiculous issues, like having the wrong badge on a vehicle. Other times, they have to do so for a very small number of cars , like Mitsubishi, which is currently conducting a safety campaign in the United States for a single Outlander. 7 photos



The defect is blamed on a software programming error of the welding robot, and because of it, the Outlander does not comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard requirements for side impact protection, seatbelt assembly anchorages, and roof crush resistance. In other words, if it is involved in an accident, then the occupants might face an increased risk of injury.



As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ( NHTSA ), it appears that Mitsubishi has already reached out to the owner of the affected vehicle. Normally, recalled cars are simply fixed free of charge. However, since the company’s authorized technicians cannot deal with the problem, the auto firm will repurchase and replace it with one made with a



This will be performed at no cost to the owner, who can otherwise get in touch with Mitsubishi at 1-888-648-7820, using the recall number SR-21-009, or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.



