2020 Hyundai Palisade Pricing Announced, Undercuts the Ford Explorer

Cheaper than the Kia Telluride , the Hyundai Palisade also happens to be more affordable than the Ford Explorer and Subaru Ascent. On the other hand, the Honda Pilot three-row SUV is $100 cheaper. 36 photos



The SEL starts at $33,500 while the Limited costs $44,700 excluding destination charge. For all-wheel drive, expect to add $1,700 to the tally. The eight-seat SUV is produced in Ulsan, South Korea as opposed to West Point, Georgia for the Kia Telluride. Despite the country of origin, who could refuse seven USB ports and no fewer than 16 cupholders in the Palisade?



Hyundai doesn’t mention what comes standard in the SE, but the Telluride LX offers an idea in this regard. 5,000 pounds of towing capacity, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Smart Key with push-button start, and UVO are the highlights, along with seating for eight and Sofino leatherette.



Next up, the Telluride S can be had with second-row captain’s chairs, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, and a power sunroof. Highway Driving Assist, enhanced navigation for the UVO infotainment system, and Smart Power Liftgate are the most important additions of the Telluride EX while the Telluride SX ships with all the bells and whistles. Like the Hyundai, Kia charges extra for all-wheel drive regardless of trim level. $2,000 extra, which goes to show the Palisade is better value.



