Hyundai Recalls 239,000 Vehicles Over Seatbelt Pretensioner Issue

Back in September 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration informed Hyundai Motor America of a crash involving an Elantra where the drive-side seatbelt pretensioner deployed abnormally, causing metal fragments to injure an occupant’s leg. Come October 2021, the South Korean automaker decided to recall 978 vehicles, split between the 2021 Hyundai Elantra, Elantra Hybrid, Genesis GV80, and the GV70.
One month later, a second incident was reported, involving a 2020 Hyundai Accent in Puerto Rico. This development prompted an expansion of the aforementioned recall with 354 units of the 2020 - 2021 Hyundai Accent.
The bad news didn’t end there. Fast forward to March 2022, and that’s when the South Korean automaker issued yet another callback for the Elantra and Elantra Hybrid, this time for 140 units produced for the 2022 model year.
Come April 2022, the pretensioner saga expanded by 6,240 vehicles, split between the 2021 - 2022 Elantra and 2020 Accent. How could Hyundai mess up this badly? The answer is Samsong, the South Korean supplier that manufactured the seatbelt assemblies of the aforementioned vehicles. Both companies are still investigating the root cause of abnormal deployment.
Thanks to a third-party engineering firm, Hyundai developed a cap that secures the pretensioner’s micro gas generator and delivery pipe to prevent abnormal deployment. This remedy will be rolled out to 239,000 vehicles, including previously recalled vehicles as per documents filed with the federal watchdogs at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The subject population kicks off with approximately 61,000 units of the 2019 - 2022 Accent. Next up, the 2021 - 2023 Elantra numbers 166,000 units. Last, but certainly not least, Hyundai also mentions 12,000 units of the 2021 - 2022 Elantra Hybrid. No fewer than four part numbers are listed in the attached document. Elantra vehicles produced from May 16th are equipped with a vent valve on the micro gas generator pipe while Accent vehicles produced from May 23rd feature the cap mentioned a little earlier.
Dealers and owners alike will be notified of this recall on July 15th.
