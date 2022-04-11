Hyundai Recalls Accent, Elantra Vehicles Over Exploding Seatbelt Pretensioners

An old favorite of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Hyundai Motor Group has issued a safety recall that affects 4,132 units of the compact Elantra plus 2,108 units of the subcompact Accent. In these vehicles, an abnormal pyrotechnic pretensioner deployment may result in metal fragments that may injure the driver and passenger. At press time, the South Korean company is actively investigating the root cause.

