One-Off Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Basecamp Model Unveiled at Commercial Vehicle Show

24 May 2022, 11:27 UTC ·
Meet the new Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Basecamp, a one-off show truck created specifically for this year’s Commercial Vehicle Show, based on the production-series D-Max AT35 model, which just went on sale earlier this month.
Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Basecamp 10 photos
Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Basecamp
This Basecamp show truck comes with an Obsidian Gray exterior, to go with its predominant black color theme. It also boasts a lightweight and versatile iKamper SkyCamp Mini 3.0 rooftop tent, featuring a hard shell with quilted insulation, an easy access ladder, signature World Map and even a Skyview window.

The tent is mounted on a black aluminum Gearmate hardtop canopy with solid gullwing side and rear access doors.

Look inside the load bed and you’ll see an ARB Outback Solutions modular roller drawer system with a durable carpet finish. There’s also a slide-out kitchen unit with a fridge, 3-burner gas stove and a 12-liter collapsible sink.

Also up top is an ARB Base Rack system with a front-facing light bar and a bespoke clamp, mount and bracket system, helping you store gas bottles, water containers, fuel containers or recovery boards.

Other highlights include the black ‘A’ bar with three front-facing spotlights, new front grille and hood protector, black sidebars with integrated steps, a bespoke decal kit and a set of 17-inch black Arctic Trucks alloy wheels, fitted with 35-inch LT315/70 R17 mud-terrain rubber.

“With the recent launch of the new Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35, we wanted to display a special vehicle at the CV Show that represented what this new model is all about. Built to conquer all types of landscapes and be a true adventure vehicle, Basecamp demonstrates the aspirational nature of the AT35 and really does embrace everything you need, including the kitchen sink,” said Isuzu UK PR & product manager, Brian Wheeler.

People interested in purchasing the production-ready AT35 variant will have to spend upwards of £47,999 in the UK, the equivalent of $60,000.
