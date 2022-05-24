One-Off Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Basecamp Model Unveiled at Commercial Vehicle Show

Meet the new Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Basecamp, a one-off show truck created specifically for this year’s Commercial Vehicle Show, based on the production-series D-Max AT35 model, which just went on sale earlier this month.
This Basecamp show truck comes with an Obsidian Gray exterior, to go with its predominant black color theme. It also boasts a lightweight and versatile iKamper SkyCamp Mini 3.0 rooftop tent, featuring a hard shell with quilted insulation, an easy access ladder, signature World Map and even a Skyview window.
The tent is mounted on a black aluminum Gearmate hardtop canopy with solid gullwing side and rear access doors.
Look inside the load bed and you’ll see an ARB Outback Solutions modular roller drawer system with a durable carpet finish. There’s also a slide-out kitchen unit with a fridge, 3-burner gas stove and a 12-liter collapsible sink.
Also up top is an ARB Base Rack system with a front-facing light bar and a bespoke clamp, mount and bracket system, helping you store gas bottles, water containers, fuel containers or recovery boards.
Other highlights include the black ‘A’ bar with three front-facing spotlights, new front grille and hood protector, black sidebars with integrated steps, a bespoke decal kit and a set of 17-inch black Arctic Trucks alloy wheels, fitted with 35-inch LT315/70 R17 mud-terrain rubber.
“With the recent launch of the new Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35, we wanted to display a special vehicle at the CV Show that represented what this new model is all about. Built to conquer all types of landscapes and be a true adventure vehicle, Basecamp demonstrates the aspirational nature of the AT35 and really does embrace everything you need, including the kitchen sink,” said Isuzu UK PR & product manager, Brian Wheeler.
People interested in purchasing the production-ready AT35 variant will have to spend upwards of £47,999 in the UK, the equivalent of $60,000.
