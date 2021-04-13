Hyundai's Cool New Starship-Like Staria MPV Is Actually as ICE as It Gets

Although the automotive world seems to revolve around everything crossover, SUV, and truck these days, Hyundai took a daring route and announced the upcoming introduction of a completely new nameplate for the people carrier segment. Now its cool-looking Staria is entirely official after the initial couple of glimpses. And we’re a bit disappointed.
MPVs have long been cast aside as mere people carriers who only strive towards a quiet life in the suburbs, hauling kids and moms from soccer practice to school and back. With the emergence of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, the segment has fallen out of favor even with its traditional customers.
But Hyundai dared to go against the current and recently previewed (on a couple of occasions) the Staria lineup of multi-purpose vehicles (MPV). Now the nameplate is finally official, and the South Korean automaker has provided most details and specifications. We say most because we still have no idea which of the “select markets” will be receiving the new family of MPVs “starting from the second half of 2021.”
Instead, after first taking a glimpse at the flagship Staria Premium and then looking at lesser models from the range, we now know what hides under the 2- to 11-seat body and behind the sleek and futuristic design. And even though Staria is heralded as the “model for its future Purpose-Built Vehicles (PBVs),” its heart and soul are nothing fancy or even slightly electrified.
While Hyundai does plan to add Staria Special Vehicles (limos, ambulances, even campers) and eco-friendly versions in the not so near future (they say “upcoming years”), for now, all we get are two ICE powertrains.
As such, the 5,253-mm (206.8-in) long MPV will be powered by a Smartstream G6DIII 3.5-liter six-cylinder MPI gasoline engine and a diesel, the 2.2-liter VGT. The latter is available with a six-speed manual or eight-speed auto and churns out 177 PS (175 hp). Go for the flagship MPI and you’ll have 272 PS (268 hp) and just the eight-speed automatic to fiddle with.
