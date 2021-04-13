Hyundai's Motorstudio Has a Special Pony Concept That Looks Back Into the Future

The company’s new Motorstudio Busan just opened under the interesting ethos of “Design to Live By,” and its first-ever design exhibition already has an interesting debut. Tucked in between slices of glass sits a Pony that’s not exactly vintage. Instead, we’re dealing with a possible one-off concept that pays tribute to the brand’s heritage while glimpsing into the future.
Hyundai Motorstudio Busan has been inaugurated earlier this month in South Korea as “a dazzling place for catalyzing customer engagement.” It aims to provide both content and a place to experiment the brand’s passion for styling, or the way it works towards providing future mobility experiences.
Because you can’t invite visitors to “discover and reflect on the interaction between time and design” or let them explore the company’s sustainability without providing an engaging experience, the Motorstudio Busan has prepared artwork such as “Run Forever” or “Reflections in Motion,” its debut design exhibition.
While Run Forever specifically caters to the automaker’s “work in future mobility and sustainability,” as imagined by Hyundai’s partner Universal Everything, we’re actually a bit more interested in Reflections in Motion (April 8th to June 27th).
That is simply because the sixth Hyundai Motorstudio (after the ones in Seoul, Goyang, and Hanam in Korea, as well as Beijing, China, and Moscow, Russia) quietly debuted a very interesting concept, probably destined to remain a one-off. It’s a direct showcase of the carmaker's desire to explore and reflect on the interaction between time and design, and it basically brings back the original Pony as an EV alternative.
The company doesn’t say explicitly that this particular Pony is a zero-emissions model, but Yang Gu-rum, Hyundai's lead designer for the project, shared a few eloquent pictures with the prototype and also hinted at a fully electric powertrain on social media.
Naturally, this isn’t the only highlight for the exhibition, as it also features other set pieces with names such as “Color & Light,” “Material,” “Prophecy,” or “Media Strings.” They go outside the automotive realm in some cases, as the company’s specific desire is to provide “a design experience for all senses.”
