BMW M5 CS Takes the Virtual Touring Route, Would Make a Great Audi RS6 Rival

It’s been years since BMW last made an M5 with a station wagon body (remember the E34 and E61?), and it’s officially bringing back high-performance family haulers with the upcoming M3 Touring. On this occasion, though, X-Tomi Design treats us with something a bit more powerful and – if it were real – adept at taking the kids to practice just as or even faster than a current Audi RS6.
In a world riddled with crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, it’s always refreshing to see that some automakers still cater to the traditional side of the market – even when it comes to high-performance machines. While everyone is trying to figure out how much horsepower goes under the hood of the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, the early days of 2021 were all about the new M5 CS for BMW.
Granted, the company is very much trying to convince an entire world it didn’t do anything wrong with that huge kidney grille on the 4-Series and other models (M3/M4, even the iX would spring to mind). So, it’s understandable why they’re not contemplating the idea of morphing the M5 CS into a Touring version just like they plan with the M3.
No worries, because that’s what virtual artists are for – they have a habit of turning our wildest automotive dreams into CGI reality. I, for one, would be clearly rooting for the official introduction of an M5 CS Touring, since I already feel my compact station wagon doesn’t have the same space as it used to back when the kids’ bikes were a bit smaller than today.
Well, it’s mostly wishful thinking, since BMW probably doesn’t have any plans to compete with the Audi RS6. Still, the render is spot on when it comes to envisioning a pricey station wagon that would put to great use those 635 PS (627 hp) while helping dad or mum deliver the kids to soccer or dance practice.
Most likely, the younglings would never be late for school if the route involved a bit of unrestricted Autobahn for the M5 CS to flex its supercar-level performance credentials. Speaking of those, the sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) takes just 2.9 seconds, 0 to 124 mph (200 kph) is dispatched in 10.3 seconds, and the maximum speed is 189 mph (305 kph).
