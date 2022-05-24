Hyundai to Invest More Than $10 Billion in U.S. by 2025

The Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service, and you can't stay on top of the list unless you constantly find new ways to expand and evolve.
In an era where all the energy of the auto industry is gathered around sustainable solutions for the environment, Hyundai is one of the pioneers.
After the anouncement made a few days ago about the expanding plans in South Korea, the compass has now turned to the U.S. Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) has disclosed a $5.54-billion plan to establish its first dedicated U.S. EV and battery manufacturing facilities in the State of Georgia, to build a wide range of new and innovative full electric vehicles for its valued U.S. customers.
The new site, spread on 2,923-acre in Bryan County, Georgia, will be ready in early 2023, and is expected to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025, with an annual capacity of 300,000 units. This will be an important step toward the transformation that we all expect in the U.S. auto market, as the United States is the second biggest polutter in the world, with 5,416 million tons of CO2 spread in the air.
"We have come a long way and become very successful in a short period of time, but we are also preparing for our future," said Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group, following his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden today in Seoul. “The Group will strengthen our partnership with U.S. public and private entities to offer innovative products and mobility solutions to our valued customers in the U.S. while supporting global carbon neutrality efforts.”
Another part of the $10 billion investment will be directed to robotics, advanced air mobility (AAM), autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Boston Dynamics and Supernal are two of the most important fields in which Hyundai Motor Group has invested, as they constantly develop smart mobility solutions, such as the robotaxi, vertiport, eVTOL and the e-scooter.
