2024 Hyundai Kona EV Spied Testing With Its ICE Brother, Might Get Tucson Vibes

Hyundai's next-generation Kona is set to continue to be offered in both an all-electric version and in a hybridized variant that still has an internal combustion engine. While the latter has kept appearing in front of our spy photographers' lenses, the former was a rare sight until recently.
Fortunately, we now get to see both versions of the Kona, the EV along with one of its conventionally powered siblings, while they are being tested on public roads. The focus of the story will be on the Kona EV, and that is also the model that is the focus of the photos in the gallery.
The Hyundai Kona EV will have the SX2 EV code name and will continue to have its charging port in the front, just like on the ongoing model. Its architecture is expected to be shared with the upcoming Niro EV, as it was for the existing models of the duo. It would not make sense for Hyundai to change a recipe that works.
Since we are already on the topic of recipes that work, it seems that Hyundai is introducing a few styling tweaks from the Tucson to its smaller brother. The former has a distinctive look, with a large front grille that has been illuminated, along with other styling choices that are interesting, like the concealed rear wiper. The latter is hidden in a rear spoiler that is integrated in the trunk lid, but you cannot see the wiper when it is not in operation.
Once you see that this technical solution can be applied with great success in real life, you start to ponder why nobody else bothered implementing it. But we digress, as there is no visible rear wiper on this prototype, but that does not mean it is in a different position.
As you can observe, the Kona EV still features a set of split headlights, as well as split taillights. While the body is concealed by heavy camouflage, you can tell it has kept its general silhouette and got more complex lines. Expect to see the finished product in showrooms in 2023.
