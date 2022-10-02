Trek Breaks Ground With New Electric Fuel EXe 9.5: The Burn Is Back With This Two-Wheeler

We all know Trek as one of the world's cycling powerhouses, and they've achieved this through constant R&D since 1975. Well, just when you thought that electric mountain bikes couldn't get any better, efficient, and natural, here's Trek with their newest addition to the family, the EXe, six e-MTBs designed to bring back the feeling that riders look for when riding.
Let's face it, there is such a thing as too much power, and for the masochistic rider like myself, you don't want a motor doing all the work; it takes the burn out of things. Don't get me wrong, strong assistance is nice and all, but for exploring, if you're looking for a natural feeling...just read on, as Trek has done a number with this one.
Now, six machines are available in the 2023 Fuel EXe lineup, so I'll focus on the least expensive, the 9.5. Why the least costly? Simply because we can use it as a baseline for what the class has to offer and, oh, how much they do.
To hop right into the thick of things, the most important aspect of the new lineup is the motor manufacturer. I honestly thought the day would never come when I see a manufacturer other than Bosch powering a Trek MTB, but here we are, in late 2022, locking eyes with a German e-system manufacturer I've never heard of. What? I'm, but one human and can explore so much.
With the knowledge they've amassed over the years, TQ has created a drive system called a Harmonic Pin Ring, which is said to work similarly to a rotary motor. That's right, Trek's going full automobile on their bikes, sort of, and why that is, has to do with what this little powerhouse can squeeze out, 50 Nm (37 ft-lb) of torque, to be precise. It may not be a big deal until you consider that this motor weighs just 1.8 kilograms (4 pounds), and it's quite as hell.
Now, I know what you may be thinking, all that power you've been used to is gone. Yes, and no. While we are being presented with a less powerful motor, there are clear benefits, and one of them is the ability to suck less juice out of your battery pack, leading to a slimmer down tube, too. With the right tuning, a smaller motor means more riding, and yes, the burn you've missed out on with those 90 Nm buggers seems to be coming back.
take note of are the app that Trek is pushing forward, the display integrated into the frame, and the rather slim controller mounted to the handlebar.
As for the rest of this mountain-crushing EV, it's equipped with a RockShox 35 Gold RL fork with 150 mm (6 in) of travel, a rear shock with 205 mm x 60 mm (8 in x 2.4 in) length and stroke that's responsible for the rear's 140 mm (5.5 in) of travel. Then there's that adjustable Mino Link, letting you play around with the BB placement, and of course, Shimano is handling the shifting experience. With all that and a few others, a 19.9-kilogram (43.8-pound) bike is what we're being given for a measly...$6,500 (€6,630 at current exchange rates)!? Yup, that's what the 9.5 is going for, but wait till you see the $14K version.
At the end of the day, take the time to really explore what Trek has in store with this new lineup, but the question remains: is a new motor really enough to justify this sort of price tag? Only one way to find out; test one at a local dealership. Just make sure you bring your checkbook, as you may be leaving with a new e-MTB.
