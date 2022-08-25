Frey's Beast E-MTB May Be the Strongest and Fastest Around but Will Cost You $7,500 To Own

Folks, I recently ran across a cycling team dubbed Frey Bike. While the name may not tell you much about this crew, once we're done covering all that is the Beast, you may be as glad as I was when I stumbled upon this manufacturer. Considering Frey has been around since 2013, perfecting their e-bike game every step of the way, enough years have gone by to see precisely what this crew can achieve.
While my initial exploration of Frey started with a hardtail e-MTB, the Beast is a full suspension machine and a tad different than other e-bikes that I've seen so far in my career. Take a nice long look at this bugger, explore the images in the gallery, and then tell me that this thing isn't one of those two-wheelers that you'd want to show off to your cycling buddies. And it's not just a looker either; the stats I opened this article with are very real.
However, those capabilities are going to run you quite the pretty penny, but the Beast may just all be worth every cent. Ok, so I'll stop beating around the bush and say that this monstrous EV is currently up for sale for no less than $7,480 (€7,500 at current exchange rates). But what are we paying for besides formidable range and more power than most other e-MTBs? That's what we're going to find out.
For starters, this bicycle is built using carbon fiber and aluminum too. Yes, instead of creating an MTB exclusively out of carbon fiber, Frey also brings their ability to manipulate aluminum to the game, and this material is found making up the rear linkage. Listen, I know it may sound odd, but until we try it, we shouldn't talk any smack.
Now, let's talk about the electronics that offer that kick I mentioned, and the one system you need to know about is the motor.
For this component, Frey has called up a crew they've been working with for quite some time, Bafang, and for the Beast, that legacy continues, this time with a custom-tailored version for this bike. Sure, custom sounds great, but with a peak power output of 1,800 watts, it doesn't matter what makes this motor tick. What isn't mentioned is the amount of torque that can be cranked out by this mid-mounted mechanism.
Up next is the battery pack. Integrated seamlessly in a carbon fiber down tube, this EV boasts a mitochondria-like (powerhouse of the cell) battery with 1,470 watt-hours of juice. This yields a peak range of 75 miles (120 kilometers). Just remember that this number is in ideal conditions, and real-world scenarios vary greatly.
Things get rather funky as we dive deeper. For example, standard, the Beast is rocking a 27.5-inch rear tire and a 29er on the front; it's the mix of tire sizes that MTB riders have thought about at some point in their cycling adventures or careers. That's then coupled with 160 millimeters (6.3 inches) of travel at both the front and rear of the bike, with components brandishing the RockShox name. A Lyric RC fork and Super Deluxe Coil are the components called upon to conjure the Beast.
A 12-speed Sram GX Eagle drivetrain and Magura brakes with 203-millimeter (8-inch) rotors complete the picture. With a dropper post and a few other touches here and there, the Beast comes across as weighing less than I expected, 33.5 kilograms (74 pounds), and can feature a max payload of 120 kilograms (265 pounds). You must be a relatively fit cyclist to stay on this bike.
While it may hurt my feelings to read the latter statement, if you're not a serious mountain conqueror on two wheels, you shouldn't have much business going near this beast. After all, the last thing you want is to take off in Boost mode and smash into something with a top speed of 37 mph (60 kph). Sure, it's going to cost you a pretty penny, but I'm sure you can see where your money is going. Feel like taming this beast? Then you know what you must do. Just make sure to wear a helmet, as this machine is no joke.
