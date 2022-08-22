Avadar's C3 Sport Beautifully Blends Capability and Low Price To Create a Sweet Machine

Folks, Avadar seems to be an American brand that's been around since 2017 and specializes in e-bikes and accessories. Their goal? To put their products into the hands of as many people as possible. Yet, it seems like this crew has done the market research because there are countless comments from happy customers that have felt the Avadar touch.
One machine that's being heralded as the answer to all your urban mobility needs is the C3 Sport. It's a mid-drive e-MTB that isn't just affordable, priced at a tad under $2,000 (€2,010 at current exchange rates), but it seems to have the ability to do a bit more than just take you from point A to point B. But, there are a few things we need to get straight before you start picking up the phone and calling Avadar, and that's what we'll be exploring today.
First of all, it's an EV built out of aluminum, as you might have guessed from the price. Secondly, I cover MTBs daily, and this one appears to be designed for light trail and off-road work; it comes off as the sort of bike that should always have the rear wheel set onto the surface of whatever you're riding on. Sure, there's a suspension fork on the bugger, but it's no big-name brand. However, 100 mm (3.9 in) of travel will do just fine in helping you soften your adventures.
designed to rock it in an urban setting. With countless possibilities to ad a flurry of accessories, you can take your C3 and transform it into a downright urban companion that can also be a bike-packing mule on the weekends. A few mounts tattered all over the bike tell you that you can add racks, water bottle cages, and any other gear you may need.
Oh, and don't worry at all about you being able to carry goods; the C3 is equipped with some rather brawny electronics designed to give you some of the strongest bang for buck around. For example, after doing market research, Avadar chose to drop a mid-mounter motor with 250 watts of power and an output of 80 Nm (59 ft-lb) of torque. Sounds like more than enough to carry you and your gear and to do so efficiently, powerfully, and safely.
While it's not mentioned just how fast you can move around the city (established by local laws and regulations), with the integrated removable battery, you can achieve a range of a tad over 60 miles (96 kilometers) on just one charge. Sure, that's in an ideal setting, but grab yourself another pack and double your range no matter how you like to ride.
At the end of the day, it may not be the strongest, fastest, or the most equipped e-bike on the market, and it doesn't have to be; the average cyclist like myself and most of our readers aren't looking for a gold medal winning EV to blow a hole in our pockets. Sounds like a little trinket to consider for any subsequent e-bike purchases you may have in mind.
