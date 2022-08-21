Afreda's S6 Pro Is a Crazy Hunk of Aluminum That Works Wonders for Your Mobility Game

Folks, the name Afreda has been around since 2015, and since the early days of this rather disruptive brand, this crew has managed to sell over 5,000 units of diverse Afreda models. The latest is the S6, a "floating" e-scooter built not only for the urban landscape but also for off-roading. Time to see what the heck is going on here and if it's worth the $2,400 (€2,400 at current exchange rates), or was that $2,300 (€2,300)? The manufacturer's website shows both prices for the same machine. Details, details.
Diving deeper into this weirdly unique vehicle, there are actually countless traits that set it aside from everything else you may have seen so far, and one clear feature is the way the frame is designed. The only way to describe it is to say that it would be the sort of EV the Terminators would be riding if all was well in that Hollywood universe. Heck, what can you compare it to?
smooth experience.
More on suspension, due to the nature of the frame's design, riding this bugger should feel a whole lot like riding a full suspension e-bike. This feeling is offered by the two massive shocks seen linking the rear of the scooter to the front. As for the rest of the frame, countless pivot points and more linkage allow the entire thing to buckle as you bob and weave down roads and/or sidewalks. With this setup, the S6 can also tilt up to 40 degrees without tipping over.
More on the way the frame is set up, part of the story revolves around the S6's ability to simply fold to nearly half its size. Throw it into the trunk of a car, on the rear of your SUV, or on racks mounted to RVs. This ability should also prove indispensable in an urban setting. Did I mention that two people can ride this bugger at the same time?
rather demanding for this 70-pound hunk of aluminum, with a rear-mounted 500-watt motor and 75 Nm (55 ft-lb) of torque, two riders should be light work for this EV. I wonder how smoothly the tilting action can be operated with two occupants. Nonetheless, the power is there, so no worries about getting to where you want to go. Speaking of how far to go, we're shown a max range of up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) with a 15.6-amp-hour battery mounted into the frame.
While I can sit here and talk about this EV until your dinner bell rings and reveal all of its nuts and bolts, the best way to see what it can do is to test drive one. According to Afreda's website, these buggers are now being delivered after a successful funding campaign, so your chances of finding one are much higher than previously thought. If you can't find one in your neighborhood, I've added a video below that should offer some insight into what to expect. It looks like something to consider if you'd like a different vehicle in your life.
