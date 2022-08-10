Wing Drops the Freedom ST E-Bike With a Low-Step Frame Design and Three Battery Options

Wing Bikes recently added a new model to its lineup of electric two-wheelers. The Freedom ST keeps the same sleek appearance and performance specs but wraps it all up in a low-step design suitable for riders of all sizes.
Wing’s bikes are great urban commuters because they are lightweight, eye-pleasing, reliable, and budget-friendly. The new Freedom ST (step-through) doesn’t disappoint in any of the above and brings to the table an even more accessible frame design. What that means is the e-bike comes with a low-step design that allows you to easily and comfortably get on and off the wheeler without raising your leg.
The Freedom ST is available in three color choices: black, blue, and silver. It features a smooth aluminum alloy frame which brings the total weight of the bike to 39 lb (17.6 kg). Wing’s new bike is suitable for a wide range of riders with heights between 5’1” and 6’2” (155 cm and 188 cm). The 7-speeder is equipped with disc brakes with 180 mm (7”) rotors, 26 x 1.75” Kenda tires, and integrated lights in both the front and rear. There’s also a sleek display that’s built into the frame and displays info related to the speed, distance, assist level, battery level, and more.
Safety-wise, the Freedom ST offers a lock and alarm system that ensures you can leave the bike wherever you need to and still find it there when you get back.
One great thing about Wing’s e-bikes is the fact that they are highly customizable, offering plenty of accessories as well as multiple battery options to choose from. You can fit the Freedom ST with an 8.8Ah battery (that offers ranges of up to 35 miles/56 km), a 10.4Ah battery (for ranges of up to 45 miles/72 km), or a 14Ah one, which boosts the range to 60 miles/96 km per one charge. The battery is removable and takes around four hours to fully charge.
The 550W Bafang motor strapped to the bike produces 45Nm of torque and delivers a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph).
Wing Bikes’ Freedom ST model is now in stock and available to order for approximately $1,450. That price will go up if you opt for extras such as fenders, a throttle/boost, location tracking, a front or rear rack, and so on.
