Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzales Enjoy a Casual Ride on His Harley-Davidson in Malibu

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzales seem to confirm they’re back together, as they were seen on a romantic cruise on his Harley-Davidson in Malibu, California.
Jason Momoa is a huge bike fan with a particular liking for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. It’s hard to keep up with all the models he has in his collection because they’re quite a lot.
But for his latest outing, the Aquaman actor took out what looks like a modified Harley-Davidson Road King on the streets of Malibu, California, just days after his collision with a biker. This time he wasn’t alone but joined by Eiza Gonzales, his girlfriend.
Not long ago, news broke out that Jason, 42, and Eiza, 32, broke up, but it looks like the two are confirming that they’re back together with their recent ride on Jason’s Harley. Both wore casual outfits, complete with helmets.
Besides the Road King, he owns several vintage pieces like the 1916 Model J, a 1936 Knucklehead, a 1956 Panhead, but modern models, including a 2020 Livewire, 2021 Pan American, a Chopper, and a Softail Slim Bike, plus a custom Vallkree Drifter Electric Motorbike.
The Game of Thrones actor, known for his love for vintage bikes and riding motorcycles, recently took to Instagram to share his second Harley-Davidson collection, which includes t-shirts and riding outfits. He also just revealed Ben Affleck will make his return as Batman in the upcoming sequel to Aquaman.
Besides the upcoming DC Comics movie, Momoa also has an upcoming documentary in the works, On the Roam. The docuseries will document the actor “as he travels across the United States to meet extraordinary people who are blazing their respective paths – including motorcycle fabricators, craftsmen, musicians and athletes – and making a difference in their industry.”
He also explained that his brand-new Harley-Davidson collection is “inspired by my love for vintage bikes and my home. We shot everything while racing in the dirt with my friends filming our new show On The Roam can’t wait for you to see.”
